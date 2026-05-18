New mithai boutique reimagines Indian sweets with modern flavours

The boutique features a range of sweets inspired by classic Indian desserts but presented in new formats. The menu includes creations such as Rabri Taco, Gulab Jamun Cheese Indulgence, and sugar-free Besan Laddoo Phirni

Tart under its Contemporary Indian Patisserie collection. The Classics Reimagined section includes Boondi Kalakand Roll, Malai Khaja Flake, Badushah, and Moongphali Dodha Burfi. Shaariq Akhtar, General Manager of ITC Grand Chola, added that the boutique had been in development for over a year. “We envisioned a space where contemporary mithai comes together with thoughtful design, packaging and a warm atmosphere. Ritvah represents what we feel Indian mithai should look like today,” he said.