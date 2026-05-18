New mithai boutique reimagines Indian sweets with modern flavours

CHENNAI: ITC Grand Chola has launched Ritvah, an Indian mithai boutique that brings together traditional Indian sweets with a modern touch. Located next to Peshawri at the hotel’s lobby level, Ritvah focuses on presentation, textures, and flavours while offering a contemporary mithai experience.
Speaking about the launch, Nikhil Nagpal, Executive Chef at ITC Grand Chola, said, “With Ritvah, we set out to reimagine Indian mithai through a texture-first philosophy where balance, finesse and layering take precedence over sweetness. Each creation is crafted using globally benchmarked techniques while remaining deeply rooted in familiar flavours.”
The boutique features a range of sweets inspired by classic Indian desserts but presented in new formats. The menu includes creations such as Rabri Taco, Gulab Jamun Cheese Indulgence, and sugar-free Besan Laddoo Phirni
Tart under its Contemporary Indian Patisserie collection. The Classics Reimagined section includes Boondi Kalakand Roll, Malai Khaja Flake, Badushah, and Moongphali Dodha Burfi. Shaariq Akhtar, General Manager of ITC Grand Chola, added that the boutique had been in development for over a year. “We envisioned a space where contemporary mithai comes together with thoughtful design, packaging and a warm atmosphere. Ritvah represents what we feel Indian mithai should look like today,” he said.