New low-pressure in the making; Chennai, coastal TN districts may get heavy rainfall from November 9

CHENNAI: A new low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours and is likely to bring heavy rainfall over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu from November 9, said weather department officials.

The capital Chennai is likely to witness intense spells on November 12 and 13 under the influence of the fresh system, said officials, who have issued a yellow alert for 11 districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, a cyclonic circulation is persisting over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same area during the next 48 hours. It is likely to move westwards towards the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts in the next two days. The system is likely to trigger rainfall over coastal areas from Saturday (November 9), officials said.

For the next three days, heavy rain is likely to occur over isolated places in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu. A few places over coastal and adjoining interior districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity.

The RMC has issued yellow warning for 11 districts - Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Pudukkottai. These districts are likely to witness heavy rain on November 12 and 13.

As per the extended range predictions using dynamical models, near-normal to slightly above-normal rainfall is very likely over coastal districts of the State. The rest of Tamil Nadu might receive below-normal rainfall till November 14.

Due to the new low-pressure area that is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next two days, the weather department has advised fishermen from Tamil Nadu not to venture into the sea until further notice. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 km per hour (kmph) to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over north and south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin area, they added.