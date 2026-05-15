New FOB opened at Tambaram railway station

CHENNAI: Modernisation works worth around Rs 24 crore are under way at Tambaram railway station with the addition of a new foot overbridge, lifts and escalators to handle growing passenger movement.
As part of the works, a new 8 metre-wide foot overbridge connecting the eastern and western sides of the station across all 10 platforms has been opened. The existing foot overbridge will continue to function alongside the new structure to distribute passenger movement during peak hours.
Railways is also installing nine lifts and 10 escalators across platforms.
According to officials, civil works for escalators are in progress, while lift installation is under way. Six lifts have already been erected, with the remaining works continuing.
Additional works planned at the station include new road access to the foot overbridge, expansion of circulating areas, parking facilities on the western side, platform shelters and coach guidance boards.