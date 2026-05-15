New FOB opened at Tambaram railway station

As part of the works, a new 8 metre-wide foot overbridge connecting the eastern and western sides of the station across all 10 platforms has been opened. The existing foot overbridge will continue to function alongside the new structure to distribute passenger movement during peak hours.



Railways is also installing nine lifts and 10 escalators across platforms.

According to officials, civil works for escalators are in progress, while lift installation is under way. Six lifts have already been erected, with the remaining works continuing.