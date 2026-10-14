New dog sterilisation centre opens in Ambattur

Spread across 5,300 sq ft, the facility has an operation theatre, laboratory, pharmacy, pet treatment room, kennels to accommodate 150 dogs, 100 rooms, a kitchen, doctors’ room and toilets. It also has facilities to perform sterilisation surgeries on 35 stray dogs a day.

Stray dogs caught in Ambattur and Anna Nagar zones will be brought to the centre for sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination. The facility is the 14th centre operated by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Later, the Minister inspected SWD and desilting works going on at Ambattur, Anna Nagar and Teynampet zones. At the Ambattur Telephone Exchange junction, he inspected the SWD work carried out by the Water Resources Department from Cuckson Road to Cooum River for 5.10 km. He also reviewed SWD works going on with Asian Development Bank funding in Padi.