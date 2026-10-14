New dog sterilisation centre opens in Ambattur

CHENNAI: A new dog sterilisation centre and pet hospital, built at a cost of Rs 2.30 crore in Ambattur zone, was inaugurated on Wednesday by Textiles Minister M Vijay Balaji at the Athipattu solid waste management facility.
Spread across 5,300 sq ft, the facility has an operation theatre, laboratory, pharmacy, pet treatment room, kennels to accommodate 150 dogs, 100 rooms, a kitchen, doctors’ room and toilets. It also has facilities to perform sterilisation surgeries on 35 stray dogs a day.
Stray dogs caught in Ambattur and Anna Nagar zones will be brought to the centre for sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination. The facility is the 14th centre operated by the Greater Chennai Corporation.
Later, the Minister inspected SWD and desilting works going on at Ambattur, Anna Nagar and Teynampet zones. At the Ambattur Telephone Exchange junction, he inspected the SWD work carried out by the Water Resources Department from Cuckson Road to Cooum River for 5.10 km. He also reviewed SWD works going on with Asian Development Bank funding in Padi.
In Anna Nagar, he inspected the 500-metre retaining wall strengthening work along the Otteri Nalla near Tirumangalam Road. In Teynampet, he inspected desilting works at the point where the Virugambakkam and Trustpuram canals join the Cooum at West Namachivayapuram.
The Minister instructed officials to expedite the works before the monsoon and ensure regular removal of silt from the drains.