New direct flight service between Chennai and Bangkok begins

CHENNAI: Eyeing to corner the increasing demand from passengers, low-cost airline Thai Lion Air has launched a new direct flight from Chennai to Bangkok from December 16, becoming the fourth airline to operate direct flight between the two cities.

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific has deployed a larger aircraft on the Chennai-Hong Kong route.

The new direct flight that Thai Lion Air has introduced from Chennai to Thailand would initially be operated four days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday). The airline has plans plans to increase this frequency to daily soon. The flight from Bangkok arrives in Chennai at 1 am, and on the return trip, it departs from Chennai at 2 am and arrives in Bangkok after a 3.40-hour journey.

Currently, Thai Airways, AirAsia, and Indigo Airlines offer daily direct flights from Chennai to Thailand, which remains a popular international tourist destination.

In addition, Cathay Pacific Airlines has increased capacity on its Chennai-Hong Kong route due to rise in passengers. Instead of the Airbus 330-300 that was servicing the route, the airline has deployed Airbus 350-900, the larger aircraft that can accommodate 350 passengers.

This service, initially operated three days a week, is also expected to become a daily service in the near future.