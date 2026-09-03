New desal plant to reduce Chennai's dependence on monsoon

The Minjur plant will cater to North Chennai, Avadi, Ponneri, Minjur and surrounding areas. The Perur plant is expected to be commissioned in October 2027.

With the two projects becoming operational, desalination could emerge as a major pillar of Chennai’s drinking-water supply, providing a dependable source when monsoon rains fail and reservoirs run low.

The CMWSSB has 3 desalination plants at Minjur (100 MLD), Nemmeli (110 MLD) and Nemmeli (150 MLD), with a combined capacity of 360 MLD. The Minjur plant is being renovated and is likely to resume partial production of 20 MLD in October, with full-capacity production expected by the end of this year, a CMWSSB official said.