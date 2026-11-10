New con: Fraudster sends Chennai man mobile phone for 2-step verification, steals Rs 17.6 lakh

A man contacted Keerthivasan (34) of Nungambakkam on his mobile phone on April 23, claiming that a premium credit card with many benefits would be issued to him based on his credit score. The caller sent a link through WhatsApp and asked him to enter his bank account and other details.

The next day, he sent a mobile phone to Keerthivasan and asked him to insert his SIM card in it for 2-step verification. Soon after Keerthivasan inserted his SIM in the new phone, Rs 10 lakh was taken from his bank account and Rs 7.6 lakh was transacted online through his credit card.