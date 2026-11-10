New con: Fraudster sends Chennai man mobile phone for 2-step verification, steals Rs 17.6 lakh

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police's East Zone Cyber Crime wing arrested a suspect from West Bengal in connection with a case of cheating Rs 17.6 lakh from a city resident in the pretext of issuing a premium credit card.
A man contacted Keerthivasan (34) of Nungambakkam on his mobile phone on April 23, claiming that a premium credit card with many benefits would be issued to him based on his credit score. The caller sent a link through WhatsApp and asked him to enter his bank account and other details.
The next day, he sent a mobile phone to Keerthivasan and asked him to insert his SIM card in it for 2-step verification. Soon after Keerthivasan inserted his SIM in the new phone, Rs 10 lakh was taken from his bank account and Rs 7.6 lakh was transacted online through his credit card.
Keerthivasan lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and later at the Chennai East Zone Cyber Crime police station. A case was registered and investigation was taken up.
A police team led by the inspector of the East Zone Cyber Crime police station traced the accused to West Bengal using bank account details and with the help of local police, the team arrested Abul Hossain Sheikh (26) of Murshidabad, West Bengal on November 6.
He was produced before the Murshidabad Court and brought to Chennai after due legal process. After inquiry, the accused was produced before a magistrate here and remanded in judicial custody.