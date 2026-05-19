New chiefs for GCC, Metro Water, CMDA in latest TN govt reshuffle

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, was transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, replacing D Karthikeyan.

P Amudha, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, was appointed Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, in place of KS Palanisamy.

Satyabrata Sahoo, Principal Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, was transferred as Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, replacing J Jayakanthan.

Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, Principal Secretary, Transport Department, was posted as Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, replacing Mangat Ram Sharma. He was also given additional charge of the Natural Resources Department.

Anil Meshram, Principal Secretary and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited, was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Energy Department.

M Vallalar, Commissioner, Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, was appointed Secretary, Transport Department, replacing Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru.

KS Palanisamy, Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, was transferred as Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, replacing P Amudha.

Prashant M Wadnere, Secretary (Expenditure), Finance Department, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, replacing Gagandeep Singh Bedi.