New chiefs for GCC, Metro Water, CMDA in latest TN govt reshuffle

CHENNAI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday posted new chiefs for the Greater Chennai Corporation, Metro Water, and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, among others.
GS Sameeran, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, was appointed Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, replacing J Kumaragurubaran.
T Anand, Commissioner, Adi Dravidar Welfare, was appointed Managing Director of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, replacing TG Vinay.
AR Rahul Nadh, Director, Environment and Climate Change, was posted as Member Secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, replacing G Prakash.
Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, was transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, replacing D Karthikeyan.
P Amudha, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, was appointed Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, in place of KS Palanisamy.
Satyabrata Sahoo, Principal Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, was transferred as Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, replacing J Jayakanthan.
Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, Principal Secretary, Transport Department, was posted as Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, replacing Mangat Ram Sharma. He was also given additional charge of the Natural Resources Department.
Anil Meshram, Principal Secretary and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited, was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Energy Department.
M Vallalar, Commissioner, Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, was appointed Secretary, Transport Department, replacing Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru.
KS Palanisamy, Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, was transferred as Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, replacing P Amudha.
Prashant M Wadnere, Secretary (Expenditure), Finance Department, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, replacing Gagandeep Singh Bedi.
GK Arun Sundar Thayalan, Special Secretary, Finance Department, was appointed Inspector General of Registration, replacing Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.
G Lakshmipathy, formerly Joint Secretary to the then Minister, was posted as Joint Secretary, Finance Department.
M Aarthi, formerly Additional Secretary to the then Deputy Chief Minister, was posted as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Limited, replacing RV Shajeevana.
Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Inspector General of Registration, was appointed Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, replacing GS Sameeran.