New Chennai suburban train timetable from June 1; afternoon departures see major reshuffle

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has revised the timetable for suburban EMU services on the Chennai Beach–Tambaram–Chengalpattu section, with the new schedule coming into effect from June 1. While the number of services remains unchanged, several trains have been retimed, particularly during the noon.
The revised timetable comes with 106 services in each direction on weekdays and 97 services in each direction on Sundays. Among the most significant changes, train 40047, which previously departed Chennai Beach at 12.15 pm will now leave at 1.15 pm - an one-hour shift. Train 40053 has been rescheduled from 2 pm to 2.40 pm, train 40055 from 2.40 pm to 3.25 pm and train 40057 from 3.15 pm to 3.55 pm
The revision also redistributes departure times across the day without adding or removing services. Early morning trains departing Chennai Beach between 4:10 and 7:00 have been advanced by about five minutes uniformly. The Arakkonam-bound fast train 40701, which previously left Chennai Beach at 5:15, now departs at 5:10. Train 40801 to Arakkonam has been advanced seven minutes, from 7:27 to 7:20.
Similarly, the last Chennai Beach departure of the day, train 40091, will now leave at 11.59 pm, compared with 11.30 pm under the earlier timetable.
The changes affect services operating on the Chennai Beach–Tambaram–Chengalpattu corridor as well as connected suburban routes extending towards Arakkonam, Kanchipuram and Tirumalpur.