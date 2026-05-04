Nepal man arrested in Chennai for bicycle theft

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a man on Saturday for stealing a bicycle from outside a house in Virugambakkam a week ago. The complainant, Desigan (45) of Kasturi Rangan Nagar in Saligramam, said that his son’s cycle went missing on April 24, after which he filed a complaint at Virugambakkam police station.
After investigations, the police perused CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and zeroed in on the suspect. After investigations, they arrested Hark Ayer (23) of Nepal. Police said that he is a casual worker and has a prior theft case. The stolen cycle was recovered from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.