NEET refund row deepens as students flag admit card glitch; NTA issues clarification

Subrat Kumar, another candidate, alleged that the portal forced candidates to verify details again despite prior submission. "When I selected the option saying I did not want to edit my details, the system showed that I had agreed not to provide bank details for refund," he said.

Amid mounting complaints, CPM MP S Venkatesan wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging the Centre to delink the refund mechanism from the admit card download process.

"The procedure for obtaining the NEET re-examination admit card should not be combined with the procedure for refunding the examination fee," demanded the Madurai MP, alleging that students were being subjected to another instance of incompetence and administrative blunder by the agency.