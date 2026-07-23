Neer Ezhil Palli: 5 govt schools in Chennai to turn green campuses

The foundation for the project was laid during an event at Egmore Girls Higher Secondary School on Wednesday. The programme, implemented under the guidance of the school education department with support from the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC), is intended to serve as a scalable model that can be replicated across government schools and other educational institutions across the State.

In the first phase, five Girls’ Higher Secondary Schools in Chennai have been selected in Ashok Nagar, Porur, Ambattur, Villivakkam and Egmore.

A key feature of the project is the adoption of nature-based solutions for wastewater treatment. Each participating school will be able to safely treat and reuse around 25,000 litres of wastewater every day. The treated water will be recycled for campus use, helping create greener school environments while improving groundwater recharge, enhancing biodiversity, reducing urban heat and strengthening climate resilience.