Neelankarai man jumps into canal after tiff with wife, body recovered

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man died by suicide on Wednesday after jumping into the Buckingham Canal near Sholinganallur, near Chennai. His body was recovered on Friday (April 17) following a two-day search by police and fire services.
The deceased has been identified as Karthik, a resident of Kumarguru Avenue in Neelankarai. He was an employee at a private firm and is survived by his wife Ramya (who is four months pregnant) and a three-year-old daughter.
According to police, Karthik was driving his wife Ramya to Sholinganallur for a medical check-up on Wednesday. During the journey, a verbal argument broke out between the couple inside the car. As they were travelling on KK Road near the Buckingham Canal, Karthik suddenly stopped the vehicle, got out, and jumped from a bridge into the canal.
A shocked Ramya immediately alerted the police and fire department. Personnel from Neelankarai police and the fire service launched a search operation that continued for two days. On Friday, Karthik’s body was found floating in the canal. It was retrieved and sent to Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem.
Police have registered a case and are investigating whether family issues or other factors led to the extreme step.