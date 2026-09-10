Need basin-level plan to protect Pallikaranai marshland: Report

The demands are part of a Citizen’s Charter for the Pallikaranai Watershed compiled by the Chennai Wetlands Action Collective (CWAC) and Oorvani Foundation.

The Pallikaranai Collective report, released on Wednesday, sought coordinated action by government departments.

The 306 sq km watershed has a cascade of 65 major lakes and hundreds of ponds. A study cited in the charter identified 452 water bodies, of which 165 have been lost.

K Raju of CWAC said that the absence of an updated state water policy for more than 30 years was a key reason for recurring floods.