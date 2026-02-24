Nearly one-third of Chennai voters deleted from final rolls after SIR

The total number of voters across the 16 Assembly constituencies in the city dropped to 28,30,936 from 40,04,694 in the pre-SIR rolls.

The SIR exercise led to the deletion of 11,73,758 names, accounting for nearly 30% of the earlier electorate. Officials said the deletions were carried out to remove names of deceased persons, voters who had permanently shifted, and duplicate entries.

The highest proportion of deletions was recorded in Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar, with both constituencies witnessing a 35% reduction in voter numbers. In Thousand Lights, 84,466 names were removed, bringing the electorate down from 2,38,374 to 1,53,908 in the final roll. Anna Nagar saw the highest absolute number of deletions, with 99,020 names removed, reducing the voter count from 2,80,422 to 1,81,402.