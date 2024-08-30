Nearly 92.5 lakh fake Indian brand cigarettes with Rs 15 crore seized by DRI at Chennai port

CHENNAI: In two separate cases, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) hadseized nearly 92.5 lakh fake Indian cigarette sticks worth Rs 15 crore smuggled from Thailand and Dubai in ships.

The cigarettes were falsely declared as consumables (wafers) and were to be distributed as original cigarettes for retail sale.

The first consignment arrived at Chennai port from Thailand on August 8 and based on inputs, DRI sleuths searched a particular container and found a total 62.5 lakh sticks worth Rs 10 crore in it.

No arrest was made in connection with the seizure as DRI is still probing the case.

In the second seizure on August 14, another vessel that arrived from Dubai was searched based on a tip-off and DRI sleuths found 30 lakh fake cigarette sticks in one of the containers. The second seizure is worth Rs 5 crore, said DRI sources.

Two separate cases have been registered for false declaration and smuggling of fake products and duty violation DRI is currently hunting for key persons behind the racket.