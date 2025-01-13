Nearly 20 lakh Chennaiites throng railway stations in Pongal holiday rush

CHENNAI: Ahead of the week-long Pongal holidays, railway stations in Chennai were jam-packed as nearly 20 lakh people boarded trains to go to their hometowns, according to a Maalaimalar report.

People took trains from the Chennai Central Railway Station to places like Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mumbai. Others boarded special trains departing from Egmore and Tambaram to the southern districts and other cities in the state.

Chennaiites were seen arriving hours in advance to the railway stations with some standing near the doors of the general compartments as they couldn't avail reserved tickets.

The city wore a deserted look as about 18 lakh people left for their native places from Chennai over the past three days, the report added. Several passengers were also seen leaving for their hometowns three days in advance, in an attempt to beat the long-holiday rush.

Apart from this, many hundreds of people have planned to travel by car as there is reportedly a shortage of space in the special buses and trains.

Meanwhile, labourers and daily wagers from various areas including Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Puducherry, Vandavasi, and Tiruvannamalai left for their native places by motorcycles.