NCB seizes 50 kg of pseudoephedrine worth Rs 1 crore in Chennai, three arrested

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 50 kg of pseudoephedrine, a precursor chemical used in the manufacture of methamphetamine from a factory in MKB Nagar, Chennai, and arrested three persons, including a father-son duo.
According to NCB's press note, the seizure was made at a plastic bottle and box manufacturing unit, on Thursday, operating under the name AN Enterprises at Annai Indra Nagar. The chemical was concealed in two gunny bags, each containing around 25 kg.
The seized consignment is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the illicit market, at an estimated rate of Rs 2 lakh per kg. According to the NCB, the quantity seized could have been used to manufacture approximately 50 kg of methamphetamine.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment had been sourced from Hyderabad and was intended for export for the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine. All three arrested persons are residents of Chennai.
The NCB stated that international trafficking networks were increasingly operating through Chennai, allegedly routing precursor chemicals such as ephedrine and pseudoephedrine to countries including Australia and New Zealand.
Pseudoephedrine and ephedrine are precursor chemicals that can be diverted for the manufacture of methamphetamine, a highly addictive psychotropic substance.
Further investigation is under way to establish the roles of the arrested persons, identify the source and intended destination of the consignment, and trace the larger domestic and international network involved in the diversion and trafficking of precursor chemicals.