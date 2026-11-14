NCB seizes 50 kg of pseudoephedrine worth Rs 1 crore in Chennai, three arrested

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment had been sourced from Hyderabad and was intended for export for the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine. All three arrested persons are residents of Chennai.

The NCB stated that international trafficking networks were increasingly operating through Chennai, allegedly routing precursor chemicals such as ephedrine and pseudoephedrine to countries including Australia and New Zealand.

Pseudoephedrine and ephedrine are precursor chemicals that can be diverted for the manufacture of methamphetamine, a highly addictive psychotropic substance.

Further investigation is under way to establish the roles of the arrested persons, identify the source and intended destination of the consignment, and trace the larger domestic and international network involved in the diversion and trafficking of precursor chemicals.