National icons should not be confined to caste, community identities, says Governor Arlekar

Addressing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations at Lok Bhavan in Guindy on the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, he said the country could achieve genuine progress only by rising above caste and religious divisions.

“There is a tendency to identify certain leaders with particular castes or communities and restrict their contributions to those groups. All those who fought for India’s freedom belong to the entire nation. They should not be confined to any particular community,” he said.

Recalling Birsa Munda’s resistance against British rule, Arlekar said the tribal leader, revered as ‘Dharti Aaba’, had fought for the rights of tribal communities over their land and forests from a young age. He urged people across communities to recognise his contribution to the freedom struggle.