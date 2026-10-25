Narrow escape for 27 students after private school bus catches fire on Chennai-Tiruchy NH

The driver and school staff quickly evacuated all 27 students from the bus. The driver then attempted to extinguish the fire using the extinguisher on the bus. Drivers of buses belonging to a nearby private factory also rushed to the spot and joined the efforts to put out the fire. Their timely intervention helped bring the situation under control and save the bus from major damage.

Meanwhile, after receiving information about the incident, the school management arranged for a replacement bus to reach the spot. No injuries were reported among the students.

However, the sudden fire in the school bus triggered concern among parents and residents in Chengalpattu. Singaperumal Koil police are investigating the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.