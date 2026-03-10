Named after M Karunanidhi, endowment to aid Madras University scholars

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has announced the opening of the Periyar Endowment Scholarship, Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Endowment Scholarship and Thiruvalluvar Endowment Scholarship for all PhD students.
The university said it offers the Periyar Endowment Scholarship to researchers or students in university departments based on academic merit and financial need.
The students or researchers from the economics, econometrics, journalism and communication studies, library and information science, philosophy, Jainology, Christian studies, Indian music, commerce and management studies departments are eligible for this endowment.
A total of 31 subjects are covered under the Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Endowment Scholarship, including organic chemistry, physical chemistry, botany, zoology, mathematics, nuclear physics, biotechnology, polymer science, energy pathology, medical biochemistry, and others.
The Thiruvalluvar Endowment Scholarship covers 10 languages: Tamil, Tamil Literature, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Arabic (Persian and Urdu), English, French, Hindi, and Sanskrit.
Accordingly, the department was asked to send the list of candidates who applied and attended the interview by March 16. Those interested can get more information from the university's official website: www.unom.ac.in.