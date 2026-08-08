Name boards of streets in Kodungaiyur damaged, defaced; no funds to replace them, says GCC

In Thoppai Vinayagar Street, Ezhil Nagar A Block, with 18 streets, name boards are missing on the 3rd, 4th and 5th Streets. The 14th Street name board has been covered with posters, making the street name unreadable. Some name boards are also completely missing on the 16th, 17th and 18th Streets.

In Kamarajar Salai, Ezhil Nagar B Block (12 streets), the name boards on the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th Streets have been covered with posters. The name board of 8th Street has been damaged, while the 11th and 12th Street boards are completely concealed by posters.