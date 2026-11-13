Chennai

Najmul Hoda appointed Tambaram police Commissioner

An Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officer, Hoda was previously serving as ADGP, Operations, Chennai.
Tambaram Police Commissioner’s office
Tambaram Police Commissioner’s office
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CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Najmul Hoda as the Commissioner of Police for the Tambaram Police Commissionerate.

An Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officer, Hoda was previously serving as ADGP, Operations, Chennai.

Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Amalraj was holding additional charge as CoP, Tambaram, after the erstwhile Commissioner, Prem Anand Sinha, was transferred and posted as Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption last month.

Tambaram Police Commissioner’s office
Tamil Nadu transfers five IPS officers; Sanjay Mathur appointed State Crime Records Bureau chief

Following his transfer, R Dhinakaran, ADGP, Armed Police, Chennai, will hold full additional charge of the post of ADGP, Operations, until further orders.

The transfers and postings were ordered with immediate effect by Principal Secretary to Government, A Karthik.

Greater Chennai Police
TN Government
Tambaram Police Commissioner’s office
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