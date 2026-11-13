Najmul Hoda appointed Tambaram police Commissioner

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Najmul Hoda as the Commissioner of Police for the Tambaram Police Commissionerate.
An Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officer, Hoda was previously serving as ADGP, Operations, Chennai.
Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Amalraj was holding additional charge as CoP, Tambaram, after the erstwhile Commissioner, Prem Anand Sinha, was transferred and posted as Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption last month.
Following his transfer, R Dhinakaran, ADGP, Armed Police, Chennai, will hold full additional charge of the post of ADGP, Operations, until further orders.
The transfers and postings were ordered with immediate effect by Principal Secretary to Government, A Karthik.