Mylapore faces civic strain amid development push, electoral test

CHENNAI: The presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s residence lends political and administrative prominence to the Mylapore Assembly constituency, one of Chennai’s most high-profile segments. The constituency comprises key localities such as Alwarpet, Santhome, Raja Annamalaipuram and Mandaveli, and has long remained a politically significant urban seat.
However, ongoing Metro Rail construction has severely affected mobility in the area. Closure of several arterial roads has reduced accessible routes, leading to persistent traffic congestion. Residents say the inconvenience has become unavoidable. Mohan, a resident, noted that while Metro Rail projects are essential, the work must be expedited to ease public hardship.
The sitting MLA, Mylai D Velu, who won the seat in the 2021 Assembly election, is facing criticism from sections of the fishing community, a key voter base. His standing among them is perceived to have declined, and he is now struggling to retain their goodwill.
One of his key electoral promises was the establishment of dedicated fish markets. Though the markets have been constructed, fishermen allege that issues related to allocation and planning have persisted. Despite court orders, many continue to operate along Marina Loop Road instead of shifting to the designated complexes. Notably, even those allotted shops have not moved in.
Concerns have also been raised over housing promises. The MLA had assured the construction of residential units within fishing hamlets from Nochikuppam to Srinivasapuram, covering nine villages. However, allegations have surfaced that housing units built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board were allotted to people from other areas. Of the 1,188 units constructed in Nochikuppam, only around 400 have reportedly been allotted to local fishermen.
In several parts of the constituency, including Ambedkar Bridge, Pallakku Manager, Visalatchi Thottam and Muthaiyapuram, residents have been relocated to facilitate housing projects by the Slum Clearance Board. S Kumar, a CPM district executive committee member, said displaced residents are demanding speedy completion of construction so they can return to their original localities.
Civic issues continue to persist in other areas as well. Ramkumar, a resident, said encroachments by shops around the Kapaleeshwarar temple have become a major hindrance, even blocking pathways and causing hardship to devotees, an issue he said remains unaddressed.
Infrastructure gaps are also evident. Ganesh, an autorickshaw driver, pointed out that while main roads are maintained, several interior roads remain underdeveloped.
Meanwhile, the MLA’s office has highlighted a range of development works undertaken over the past five years. These include the construction of more than 3,800 housing units, of which over 2,500 have been completed, works in 34 temples, 44.72 km of stormwater drains, eight healthcare centres and renovation of 14 parks. In total, 32 development initiatives have been taken up, with several completed and others in progress.
During the 2021 election, Mylai D Velu had made 16 key promises, including transforming Mylapore into a spiritual tourism hub, eliminating slums and establishing a new bus terminus. He told DT Next that delays in setting up the terminus were due to metro rail works, but maintained that over 90% of his promises have been fulfilled.
With the next Assembly election approaching, the DMK is expected to field him again, and he has already begun preparatory work in the constituency.
Despite the criticisms, many residents say that compared to previous representatives, the current MLA has been more accessible and has made visible efforts to address grievances and implement development measures.
Constituency: Mylapore
Total voters: 2,69,290
Male voters: 1,30,239
Female voters: 1,38,976
Transgenders: 45
Sitting MLA: Mylai D Velu
Party: DMK