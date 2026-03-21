Mylapore faces civic strain amid development push, electoral test

However, ongoing Metro Rail construction has severely affected mobility in the area. Closure of several arterial roads has reduced accessible routes, leading to persistent traffic congestion. Residents say the inconvenience has become unavoidable. Mohan, a resident, noted that while Metro Rail projects are essential, the work must be expedited to ease public hardship.

The sitting MLA, Mylai D Velu, who won the seat in the 2021 Assembly election, is facing criticism from sections of the fishing community, a key voter base. His standing among them is perceived to have declined, and he is now struggling to retain their goodwill.

One of his key electoral promises was the establishment of dedicated fish markets. Though the markets have been constructed, fishermen allege that issues related to allocation and planning have persisted. Despite court orders, many continue to operate along Marina Loop Road instead of shifting to the designated complexes. Notably, even those allotted shops have not moved in.

Concerns have also been raised over housing promises. The MLA had assured the construction of residential units within fishing hamlets from Nochikuppam to Srinivasapuram, covering nine villages. However, allegations have surfaced that housing units built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board were allotted to people from other areas. Of the 1,188 units constructed in Nochikuppam, only around 400 have reportedly been allotted to local fishermen.