Mylapore cart serves comfort and health through millet puttu

However, the street doesn’t calm down. Shop lights flicker on one after the other. Incense mingles with the lingering sweetness of jasmine and the comforting pull of nearby tiffin stalls. Families stroll without urgency, stopping for prasadam or a quick conversation.

Amid the rush of vehicles and honks, we spot a small cart with a big queue. Its charm lies in being not so fancy or not carrying the burden of being Instagrammable. In the middle of temple crowds, flower stalls, and evening shoppers, this little eatery quietly does one thing really well: soft, steaming puttu served fresh, packed with nutrients. “These are not regular puttu. They are all made with millets and cereals, and that’s why Mylai Puttu Kadai stays unique here,” starts Yamuna, founder of the cart.

She started the eatery in 2018, much before people began the trend of healthy and mindful eating. “I was brainstorming ideas to become financially independent. My mother’s puttu was quite famous in our neighbourhood. My brother suggested carrying forward the legacy and serving the same to Chennaiites. We initially began with red rice, white rice and pearl millet. That’s when Covid 19 pandemic hit the world,” she says.