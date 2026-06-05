Mylapore AWPS secures 20-year jail term for POCSO offender

The investigation team, led by the Inspector of Mylapore All Women Police Station, meticulously built the case and filed the final report before the special POCSO court. The court found the accused guilty, resulting in the sentence. The judge also ruled that the convict must serve an additional three months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

Senior officials have commended the Inspector and the court duty team of the all-women police station for their exemplary investigation, diligent presentation of witnesses, and relentless efforts that ensured justice for the minor survivor.