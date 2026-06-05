Mylapore AWPS secures 20-year jail term for POCSO offender

CHENNAI: A special POCSO court in the Madras High Court campus has sentenced a 59-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl. The verdict was delivered on Thursday.
The case dates back to 2021, when the survivor, then an eight-year-old, was subjected to sexual assault by the accused in the Mylapore police district. The Mylapore All Women Police Station registered a case under the POCSO Act and relevant legal provisions. Following a thorough investigation, the police arrested the 55-year-old (as of 2022) and produced him before the court, where he was remanded to judicial custody.
The investigation team, led by the Inspector of Mylapore All Women Police Station, meticulously built the case and filed the final report before the special POCSO court. The court found the accused guilty, resulting in the sentence. The judge also ruled that the convict must serve an additional three months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.
Senior officials have commended the Inspector and the court duty team of the all-women police station for their exemplary investigation, diligent presentation of witnesses, and relentless efforts that ensured justice for the minor survivor.