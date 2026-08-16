Myanmar couple held with 2 kg gold worth Rs 3 crore at Chennai Airport

They entered India, claiming they had come for treatment. However, when questioned by customs officials at the airport, they failed to produce any valid medical documents supporting their claim. They had travelled from Yangon to Thailand before flying to Chennai, which made the officials suspicious. The officials checked their baggage and took the husband and wife to separate rooms for detailed personal screening.

During the search, officials found suspicious objects concealed in the couple's rectums. On examination, the objects were found to be gold. In total, officials recovered about 1.970 kg of gold from both of them. The couple was arrested and the gold, valued at Rs 3 crore, was seized.

Officials said gold smuggling cases at Chennai airport have risen again after the Union Finance Ministry increased the import duty on gold from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. The earlier duty cut had reduced smuggling, but the hike has reportedly led to a fresh surge in attempts to smuggle gold into India, especially through Chennai. Investigations are ongoing.