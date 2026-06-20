MV Empress brings record 3,600 cruise passengers to Chennai Port

CHENNAI: Chennai Port handled its biggest-ever single-day cruise passenger movement on Saturday as the cruise vessel MV Empress arrived in the city, bringing 3,600 passengers through the port and launching a three-month cruise season.
The cruise involves 1,800 passengers disembarking in Chennai and another 1,800 embarking on the vessel. The ship is scheduled to undertake 21 voyages between June and August, with itineraries covering destinations in Sri Lanka and along the Indian coastline.
Operated by Cordelia Cruises, Empress offers multi-day leisure voyages from Chennai to destinations in Sri Lanka and along India's east coast. The upcoming itineraries include Hambantota, Trincomalee and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, besides domestic ports such as Visakhapatnam and Puducherry.
To handle the expected passenger traffic, the vessel will use Chennai Port's international cruise passenger terminal at West Quay. Spread across 4,103 sq m, the facility can process up to 800 passengers an hour and houses customs and immigration counters, baggage screening systems, passenger lounges, escalators and a cafeteria.
Port authorities have also arranged a traditional reception for arriving passengers. Officials said the cruise season is expected to strengthen Chennai's position as a key homeport for cruise tourism on the east coast, with both domestic and international sailings operating from the city over the next three months.