MV Empress brings record 3,600 cruise passengers to Chennai Port

The cruise involves 1,800 passengers disembarking in Chennai and another 1,800 embarking on the vessel. The ship is scheduled to undertake 21 voyages between June and August, with itineraries covering destinations in Sri Lanka and along the Indian coastline.

Operated by Cordelia Cruises, Empress offers multi-day leisure voyages from Chennai to destinations in Sri Lanka and along India's east coast. The upcoming itineraries include Hambantota, Trincomalee and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, besides domestic ports such as Visakhapatnam and Puducherry.