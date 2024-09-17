Muse Pad: Open mic for budding artistes in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the aim of providing a space for upcoming performers, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway launched the Muse Pad. Through this open mic event, artistes can showcase their creativity at its best.

This new initiative at Wink at the hotel is set to become a new cultural hotspot for the city’s musicians, poets, storytellers and stand-up comedians. It started with Joshua setting the tone with his soulful melodies at Tune Tavern, while Anu captivated the audience at Melody Lounge with her smooth western notes.

Pauline’s powerful music at Vocal Vault covered some of the greatest hits, leaving the crowd enthralled and Lathesh’s beatboxing at Groove Den had the audience on their feet. Muse Pad is planned to be held twice a month to provide an opportunity for talents to take centre stage and express themselves.