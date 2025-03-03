Murder near Ambattur tahsildar office triggered by extra-marital affair, say cops; five arrested

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Monday arrested five persons in connection with the daylight murder of a man near the Ambattur Tahsildar office last Friday.

The deceased, Dinesh Babu (40), of Teachers Colony, Ambattur, was intercepted and hacked to death near the badminton court that he frequented.

Investigations revealed that Dinesh was on his mobile phone when a gang, which came in an auto rickshaw, rounded him up and started raining blows on him.

The gang fled the scene before onlookers could react, after which police reached the scene and moved Dinesh to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police then shifted his body to a government hospital for an autopsy.

Police found out that Dinesh was in a relationship with a married woman whose family members had hired killers to eliminate him. Police arrested S Rajavel (31) of Tirunelveli, K Manikandan (21) of Arakkonam, Mohammed Kabeer (21) of Tiruvallur, T Yesuraja (43), and N Perumal (42) of Tirunelveli.

All five accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.