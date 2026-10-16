Murasoli Maran Park’s facilities fall apart within months of Rs 4.2-crore makeover

The park’s walkways also turn waterlogged when it rains, making it difficult for walkers and pedestrians to move around. Visitors have urged the authorities to repair the damaged facilities and improve drainage to prevent rainwater from stagnating.

The park was renovated by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and opened to the public by the then Chief Minister MK Stalin in March this year. The upgraded facility boasts landscaped gardens, a musical fountain, walking tracks, seating areas, a yoga centre, two badminton courts, children’s play areas, toilets, and CCTV surveillance.

Social activist Raghukumar Choodamani alleged that the renovation work appeared to have been rushed ahead of the Assembly elections. “Within a few months of the park opening, several facilities, including the walking tracks, electrical wiring, musical fountain, skating rink and toilets, have developed problems. It is unfortunate that a park developed at a cost of Rs 4.20 crore is not being properly maintained,” he added.