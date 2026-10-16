Murasoli Maran Park’s facilities fall apart within months of Rs 4.2-crore makeover

CHENNAI: Just six months after a Rs 4.20-crore makeover, the Murasoli Maran Park on Paper Mills Road in Perambur is showing signs of neglect, with damaged toilets, exposed electrical wires, a cracked skating rink and broken play equipment raising safety concerns among visitors.
The park’s walkways also turn waterlogged when it rains, making it difficult for walkers and pedestrians to move around. Visitors have urged the authorities to repair the damaged facilities and improve drainage to prevent rainwater from stagnating.
The park was renovated by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and opened to the public by the then Chief Minister MK Stalin in March this year. The upgraded facility boasts landscaped gardens, a musical fountain, walking tracks, seating areas, a yoga centre, two badminton courts, children’s play areas, toilets, and CCTV surveillance.
Social activist Raghukumar Choodamani alleged that the renovation work appeared to have been rushed ahead of the Assembly elections. “Within a few months of the park opening, several facilities, including the walking tracks, electrical wiring, musical fountain, skating rink and toilets, have developed problems. It is unfortunate that a park developed at a cost of Rs 4.20 crore is not being properly maintained,” he added.
Srinivasan Raghavan, a resident in the neighbourhood, pointed out that the damaged play equipment put children at risk. “The damaged two-seater circular swing has not been replaced, and the rubber safety flooring has also deteriorated. The skating rink has developed cracks and is in a broken condition,” he added. “Rainwater accumulates on the walkways due to inadequate drainage arrangements.”
A senior Corporation official told DT Next that the civic body officials had repeatedly brought the maintenance issues to the CMDA’s notice through emails, phone calls, and messages, but no appropriate action had been taken so far. “Steps are being taken to hand over the toilets to a private agency for maintenance. They are closed because some people engage in illegal activities at night and damage the facilities. Visitors can use a nearby public toilet in the meantime,” the official said.
CMDA officials, however, said that the park had already been handed over to the corporation and that routine maintenance was the civic body’s responsibility.