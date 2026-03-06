Mumbai homeopathy doctor held for performing unauthorised ear surgeries in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Mumbai-based homeopathic doctor, also a ‘health influencer’ and her assistant were arrested by the Teynampet police on Wednesday for performing unauthorised surgical procedures at a hotel in Nungambakkam and prescribing allopathic medicines.
The arrested persons were identified as Poonam Sharma and the receptionist, Shilpa of Elephant Gate, Sowcarpet. She had rented a room in the hotel and hired Shilpa as a receptionist.
Sharma runs a homeopathy clinic at Nariman Point in Mumbai, and became famous by presenting herself as a specialist who safely pierces ears and repairs ear lobes. Health department authorities were alerted about Sharma’s social media ad claiming to perform ear lobe repair at a hotel in Chennai.
A complaint was filed with the Director of Medical and Rural Welfare Services about Sharma after which a team conducted searches at the hotel on Kodambakkam High Road. The team arrested the duo and handed them over to Teynampet police, who registered a case under Sections 125, 272 and 318 (4), read with 15 (3) of the Medical Council Act.
Investigation revealed that Sharma had come to Chennai three times last year. Both were produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.