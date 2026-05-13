‘Muhurtham’ weekend: Spl buses to run from Chennai

From Koyambedu, 120 special buses will be operated on May 15 and 16 to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. From Madhavaram, 25 special buses will be operated on May 15 and 16. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations. The statement said 5,676 passengers had booked tickets for travel on Thursday, 10,853 passengers for Friday, 8,421 passengers for Saturday and 9,759 passengers for Sunday. The number is expected to increase further. Passengers undertaking long-distance travel have been advised to reserve tickets in advance through the TNSTC website and the mobile application to avoid congestion.