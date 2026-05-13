‘Muhurtham’ weekend: Spl buses to run from Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate additional special buses from Chennai and other locations across the State in view of the expected increase in passenger traffic during the long weekend from May 14 (Muhurtham day) to May 17.
Eighty special buses will be operated on May 14 and 620 buses on May 15 from Kilambakkam terminus to destinations including Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. A total of 655 buses will also be operated on May 16, a release said.
From Koyambedu, 120 special buses will be operated on May 15 and 16 to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. From Madhavaram, 25 special buses will be operated on May 15 and 16. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations. The statement said 5,676 passengers had booked tickets for travel on Thursday, 10,853 passengers for Friday, 8,421 passengers for Saturday and 9,759 passengers for Sunday. The number is expected to increase further. Passengers undertaking long-distance travel have been advised to reserve tickets in advance through the TNSTC website and the mobile application to avoid congestion.