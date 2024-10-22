Mudichur Omni bus terminus and Kilambakkam climate park to be inaugurated soon, says Minister Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin is all set to inaugurate the newly constructed Omni bus station near Mudichur and the climate park at Kilambakkam within the next 25 days.

Speaking to reporters while reviewing the progress at Kilambakkam on Tuesday, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister Sekarbabu said that the Kilambakkam bus terminus was opened to the public a year ago, continuous efforts are being made to enhance basic facilities for passengers.

He also said that the construction work on the new Kilambakkam railway station is progressing according to plans.

"We are applying pressure on the railway department to expedite the completion. Land acquisition has already begun for the construction of a sky bridge between the bus terminus and railway station," he added.

Reviewing the new Omni bus station construction in Mudichur that is being built over 5 acres at a cost of Rs 42.7 crores, the minister said that it has a capacity to park 150 buses simultaneously.

"The plan features modern facilities including lodging for drivers and bus staff, food courts, drinking water, and passenger accommodations," he said.

When asked whether the availability of private buses for Diwali might be affected due to the bulk bookings for the actor-politician Vijay's party conference, Minister Sekarbabu assured that providing services and facilities to the public is the priority.

"The government's arrangements for hiring private buses has been planned well in advance so there is no cause for concern," he said.

Speaking about the climate park, he said that it is being developed over an area of 16.2 acres near the bus terminus at a cost of Rs 15.2 crores.

"It will include facilities like a parking area, clean drinking water, a modern gym, and sanitation facilities," he said.

The park aims to provide a recreational area for the public and educate them about climate parks, featuring a variety of plants and gardens.

It will include a children's play area, sculpture garden, tree garden, exhibition stages, and rainwater harvesting ponds.