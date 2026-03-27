MTC’s premium service trades utility for speed, complain commuters

CHENNAI: A tweak meant to make MTC's premium buses more time-reliable is now raising a different question: Is speed more important than utility?
The service, introduced on a pilot basis with five buses, operates on two routes: P570S (Siruseri IT Park–CMBT) and P91 (Tiruvanmiyur–Kilambakkam), with fares ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 150. It drew a good response, with 802 passengers opting for the service on Day 1. However, commuters had flagged issues such as delays and lack of live tracking, noting that buses were stopping even at empty stops, increasing travel time.
Responding to the feedback, MTC managing director T Prabhushankar had said the service was still evolving and would be refined based on commuter inputs. He had also indicated that once passenger travel patterns become clearer, the corporation may optimise the number of stops to improve schedule adherence.
Now, the corporation has now cut down stops sharply, reducing them to 16 each from 46 in the case of P570S and 34 in the P91 route. Understandably, this has not gone down well with the commuters.
"It still stops at multiple points, including places where no one boards, leading to delays," said a passenger who uses the service regularly for office travel.
Commuters also pointed to uneven spacing of stops. Noting how Taramani and Kalaimagal Nagar are no longer covered by the premium buses, the person said the service was not useful for him anymore after the stop reduction. Passengers like him now have to travel to farther stops such as Karapakkam or Perungudi, often relying on another bus, share auto or walking to complete the journey.
Many passengers took to social media to argue that the pre-booking system already provides the information needed to optimise halts. "If the system knows where passengers will board and alight, the bus need not stop everywhere. It can stop only where required. That will reduce travel time without affecting accessibility," a user said, suggesting a dynamic boarding model instead of fixed limited stops.
MTC, however, said the reduction in stops was based on passenger usage data and feedback received in the initial days. The objective of the premium service is to provide faster and more efficient travel, and stopping at all locations would defeat that purpose, officials said.
The corporation added that the service continues to be operated on a pilot basis and would be refined based on commuter feedback.