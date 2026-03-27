MTC’s premium service trades utility for speed, complain commuters

Responding to the feedback, MTC managing director T Prabhushankar had said the service was still evolving and would be refined based on commuter inputs. He had also indicated that once passenger travel patterns become clearer, the corporation may optimise the number of stops to improve schedule adherence.

Now, the corporation has now cut down stops sharply, reducing them to 16 each from 46 in the case of P570S and 34 in the P91 route. Understandably, this has not gone down well with the commuters.