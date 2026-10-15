MTC's e-bus expansion hits roadblock as two tenders fail

The previous DMK regime floated the two tenders. MTC cancelled the 1,000-AC electric bus tender on Tuesday, citing administrative reasons, after extending the bid-opening date multiple times. The tender was floated in March under the gross cost contract (GCC) model, ahead of the announcement of the Assembly election schedule.

The ruling TVK government had allocated Rs 500 crore in the state budget to procure the 1,000 electric buses and upgrade depot infrastructure to accommodate the new fleet.

The second tender, for 220 air-conditioned low-floor electric buses intended to provide first- and last-mile connectivity to Chennai Metro stations, received no bids. The proposed fleet comprises 70 seven-metre buses and 150 five-metre buses.