MTC to strengthen feeder bus services along Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro corridor

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will explore ways to strengthen feeder bus services along the Poonamallee Bypass-Porur Junction-Vadapalani corridor of Chennai Metro Rail Phase II in coordination with Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL), MTC Managing Director VP Jayaseelan said.
The initiative aims to ensure seamless connectivity between the 11 Metro stations on the corridor and various parts of the city, enabling commuters to switch easily between Metro trains and buses.
According to the MTC, buses currently operate in both directions through the corridor’s Metro stations, connecting them to different parts of the city. Bus stops are also located near Metro stations to make transfers easier. The number of bus trips serving the 11 stations varies, with Poonamallee Bus Terminus Metro station recording the highest at 5,155 trips, followed by Poonamallee Government Hospital and Karayanchavadi stations with 4,423 trips each.
Kumananchavadi station is served by 3,766 trips, while Porur station has 3,320 trips. Telliyagaram, Porur Bypass, Iyyappanthangal, Poonamallee Bypass and Kattupakkam stations account for 2,711, 2,639, 2,522, 1,793 and 1,737 trips, respectively. Vadapalani station has 1,130 trips.
The MTC said that the locations of bus stops had been marked at each Metro station to help commuters identify them easily. Based on passenger feedback and travel requirements, the MTC and CMRL will jointly assess the feasibility of introducing additional bus services. They will also examine the need to establish dedicated bus stops at individual Metro stations to improve access to feeder services.
The coordinated initiative is aimed at improving connectivity between public transport services and encouraging more people in Chennai to use public transport.