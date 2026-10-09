MTC to strengthen feeder bus services along Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro corridor

The initiative aims to ensure seamless connectivity between the 11 Metro stations on the corridor and various parts of the city, enabling commuters to switch easily between Metro trains and buses.

According to the MTC, buses currently operate in both directions through the corridor’s Metro stations, connecting them to different parts of the city. Bus stops are also located near Metro stations to make transfers easier. The number of bus trips serving the 11 stations varies, with Poonamallee Bus Terminus Metro station recording the highest at 5,155 trips, followed by Poonamallee Government Hospital and Karayanchavadi stations with 4,423 trips each.