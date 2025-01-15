MTC to operate 500 additional buses for Kaanum Pongal in Chennai

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Kaanum Pongal, the Municipal Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai has announced the operation of 500 additional special buses on January 16.

These buses will ply on various routes in addition to the regular buses, in and around Chennai such as Mamallapuram, Kovalam, MGM, Vandalur Zoo, Guindy Children's Play Park, and Marina Beach.

MTC has also appointed special officers, employees, and checking inspectors to safely board / alight passengers from the buses and to regulate traffic.