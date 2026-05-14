MTC to launch new bus tracking app, smart display boards across Chennai

CHENNAI: Tracking Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses is set to become significantly easier for commuters, with the MTC preparing to launch a new "MTC Chennai" mobile application and Passenger Information System (PIS) display boards at bus stops across the city in the coming days.
Both initiatives are part of the Chennai Intelligent Transport System (CITS) project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). "We will launch both the new app and the PIS within the next 10 days after the new ministry takes full charge," MTC managing director T Prabhushankar said.
He said the new app would be more reliable and accurate as it would draw real-time data from onboard devices installed in buses. Replacing the existing "Chennai Bus" app, it will include several commuter-friendly features to make bus tracking easier. The user interface was developed based on feedback from passengers, particularly differently-abled commuters, to help them easily identify low-floor buses.
The new version will allow users to track buses across multiple fare categories, including ordinary, express, deluxe, low-floor, EV AC, EV and small buses, by simply entering the route number. In the existing app, only buses operating on a route can be tracked separately based on fare category.
Under the "nearby bus stops" feature in the new app, commuters will be able to see stops indicating buses heading towards the next stop, helping reduce confusion in locating the correct boarding point.
An inbuilt SOS feature, particularly for women passengers, enabling them to contact the control centre during emergencies, will be activated after the official launch of the app.
Apart from the mobile application, MTC has installed 500 PIS display boards at bus stops and major termini to help commuters who do not have access to smartphones.
The display boards will show the estimated time of arrival (ETA) of buses at individual stops. Bus stops with lower service frequency will have two-line display boards, while busier stops will have four-line displays. Major termini such as Kilambakkam Bus Terminus, Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus, Anna Square, Perambur and Vadapalani will get larger 10-line display boards showing both ETA and estimated departure times.
The PIS boards are currently under testing. "The PIS is in the final stages of scrutiny. Once we are convinced of its accuracy, we will launch it," Prabhushankar said.
He also said the MTC was exploring the possibility of introducing in-app ticketing through the MTC Chennai app. "If the CHENNAI ONE app developed by CUMTA becomes ONDC platform-compliant, other service providers such as RedBus and AbhiBus can also begin issuing MTC bus tickets," he said.
Bus category Tracking colour code
AC Bus Light green
Express Grey
Ordinary Bus Red
Deluxe Bus Yellow
AC EV Bus Blue
EV Bus Green
LF Bus Dark green
Small Bus Brown