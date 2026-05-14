MTC to launch new bus tracking app, smart display boards across Chennai

Both initiatives are part of the Chennai Intelligent Transport System (CITS) project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). "We will launch both the new app and the PIS within the next 10 days after the new ministry takes full charge," MTC managing director T Prabhushankar said.

He said the new app would be more reliable and accurate as it would draw real-time data from onboard devices installed in buses. Replacing the existing "Chennai Bus" app, it will include several commuter-friendly features to make bus tracking easier. The user interface was developed based on feedback from passengers, particularly differently-abled commuters, to help them easily identify low-floor buses.

The new version will allow users to track buses across multiple fare categories, including ordinary, express, deluxe, low-floor, EV AC, EV and small buses, by simply entering the route number. In the existing app, only buses operating on a route can be tracked separately based on fare category.

Under the "nearby bus stops" feature in the new app, commuters will be able to see stops indicating buses heading towards the next stop, helping reduce confusion in locating the correct boarding point.