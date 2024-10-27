MTC to introduce auto leave process for drivers, conductors through Staff Mobile App

CHENNAI: To cut down on absenteeism, MTC has made it mandatory to apply for leave through its Staff Mobile App for the bus drivers and conductors from November 1 and warned that any leave taken without applying through the app would be considered as absent from work.

In a statement, the MTC said that it launched the Staff Mobile App on February 29, 2024, to help drivers and conductors apply for leave within the MTC.

“To enhance this process, an auto approval system for granting leave to drivers and conductors will be implemented starting November 1, 2024. Under this system, leave requests will be automatically approved if the driver has worked at least 24 days in the previous month. Specifically, leave for both drivers and conductors will be automatically granted if they meet this requirement,” the release said.

“The auto leave approval would be given on a first cum first basis, with a maximum of six per cent of the total workforce in each depot getting the leave,” it said.

For those not eligible for leave through auto-approval, their requests will be reviewed by the branch manager for approval.