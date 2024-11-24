MTC to conduct user satisfaction survey to enhance ridership

CHENNAI: To enhance ridership and efficiency of its bus fleet, the MTC, under the Chennai City Partnership-Sustainable Urban Services Programme, has commenced a user satisfaction survey to ascertain the quality level of the bus service in the Chennai Metropolitan Area and introduce new routes.

An official MTC statement elaborated that IPSOS Research Pvt Ltd will conduct the survey annually from at least 2,310 users - both within and outside GCC limits.

The MTC, with the support of the State and financial assistance from multi-lateral funding agencies like the World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Germany-owned KfW, has started to implement various programmes to enhance several aspects of MTC's operations and service delivery to improve user experience.

Under the CCP-SUSP, implemented by the state government with support from the World Bank and AIIB, MTC will conduct annual surveys over the period of four years to measure user satisfaction with the service level and quality of MTC bus service. The insights from the exercise will serve as a tool for MTC in planning future initiatives to enhance user experience for its bus services and enable it to keep up with the dynamic requirements of various segments of commuters.

The agency will analyse the survey data, establish the baseline and assess the findings through periodic annual surveys to report improvements in satisfaction levels for the implementation of various ongoing initiatives of MTC.

The survey would gather information on user travel characteristics like purpose, travel distance, journey time and bus stop accessibility. The passengers' experience and satisfaction with the MTC bus will be gauged in factors like frequency, fare, information, operational performance, safety, and bus service improvement suggestions. The agency would gather information on access and usage of the Chennai Bus App and other online apps while collecting demographic details, including gender, area, education and income of passengers.

MTC said that the survey and findings generated are expected to act as a catalyst for the corporation's transformation into one of the country's leading city bus service providers.