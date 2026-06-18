MTC to begin distribution of free bus travel tokens for senior citizens from June 21

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will begin distributing free bus travel tokens for senior citizens from June 21 as part of a special drive, which will continue till July 31 across 39 centres in the city.
Under the scheme, eligible senior citizens residing in Chennai will receive 60 free travel tokens, equivalent to 10 tokens per month for six months. The tokens can be used for travel on MTC buses between July and December this year. It will be issued along with renewal of existing senior citizen identity cards and registration of new beneficiaries.
The corporation said the special distribution drive would be conducted daily, including holidays, from 8 am to 7.30 pm at 39 designated centres spread across the city. The centres are located in areas including Adyar, Tiruvanmiyur, T Nagar, Saidapet, Iyyappanthangal, Chromepet, Vadapalani, KK Nagar, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, Avadi, Ayanavaram, Tondiarpet, Ennore, Madhavaram, Tambaram, Perambur, Semmancherry, Kilambakkam, and Kundrathur.
Senior citizens seeking a new travel card should submit proof of residence, such as a family card, along with age proof documents, including Aadhaar card, voter identity card, driving licence or educational certificates. Applicants are also required to furnish two passport size photographs.
After July 31, free travel tokens and identity cards will continue to be issued through the respective depot offices during office hours on working days until December 20, according to the press release.