MTC to begin distribution of free bus travel tokens for senior citizens from June 21

Under the scheme, eligible senior citizens residing in Chennai will receive 60 free travel tokens, equivalent to 10 tokens per month for six months. The tokens can be used for travel on MTC buses between July and December this year. It will be issued along with renewal of existing senior citizen identity cards and registration of new beneficiaries.

The corporation said the special distribution drive would be conducted daily, including holidays, from 8 am to 7.30 pm at 39 designated centres spread across the city. The centres are located in areas including Adyar, Tiruvanmiyur, T Nagar, Saidapet, Iyyappanthangal, Chromepet, Vadapalani, KK Nagar, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, Avadi, Ayanavaram, Tondiarpet, Ennore, Madhavaram, Tambaram, Perambur, Semmancherry, Kilambakkam, and Kundrathur.