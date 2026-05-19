MTC ties up with Think Gas to add 120 more CNG buses in Chennai

The filling stations will be established at the upcoming Varadharajapuram depot near Tambaram to support MTC’s transition towards cleaner fuels.



At present, Chennai has 85 CNG buses. Transport officials said the shift from diesel to CNG has helped the corporation save around Rs 3-4/km amid rising diesel prices.



To facilitate the induction of 120 additional CNG buses, MTC has entered into an agreement with the private company to create the required infrastructure. Officials said infrastructure work at the Varadharajapuram depot is expected to be completed within the next five months, following which the new buses are likely to be introduced in phases.