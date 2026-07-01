MTC suspends conductor for allegedly throwing away women’s free travel tickets

Invoking the standing orders governing disciplinary action, MTC said the employee had been placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders.

During the suspension period, the conductor will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per the standing orders. He has been directed to remain at the corporation's Chennai headquarters and cannot leave the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.

The order also directs him to surrender his staff travel pass immediately, failing which a penalty of Rs 10 per month will be levied for the period he retains the pass.