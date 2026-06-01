MTC reviews depot upgrades for Phase-2 EV bus rollout

The inspection comes days after MTC officials reviewed prototype AC and non-AC electric buses at the manufacturing facility of Switch Mobility. The new buses, to be inducted under Phase-2 of the World Bank-supported Chennai City Partnership programme, incorporate several passenger comfort and accessibility improvements based on commuter feedback received during the first phase.

Earlier, former Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin had laid the foundation stone for the project on March 2. Under Phase-2, MTC plans to induct 750 low-floor electric buses at a cost of Rs 1,337.50 crore, comprising 500 AC and 250 non-AC buses.