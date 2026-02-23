MTC plies extra buses from Egmore station amid suburban train service disruption

CHENNAI: A total of 60 additional buses are being operated from Chennai Egmore Railway Station to various key destinations to assist commuters affected by temporary changes in suburban electric train services.
According to a Daily thanthi report, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has arranged the extra services to ease passenger inconvenience after electric train operations were shifted due to ongoing redevelopment works at Egmore station.
The additional services include eight buses via the Secretariat route, five via Nungambakkam, 27 buses from the temporary Royapuram bus stand to Kilambakkam, and 15 buses from Pallavaram via Tambaram to Chengalpattu.
In addition, buses departing from Island Grounds and Royapuram have been diverted through Central, Secretariat and Chintadripet to Egmore, from where they proceed to destinations such as Ambattur, Avadi, Poonamallee, Thiruninravur and Thirumullaivoyal.
The changes come as redevelopment work at Egmore Railway Station is progressing in phases. Currently, work has commenced on platforms 10 and 11, which were earlier used for suburban electric train services. As a result, since the 20th of this month, electric trains have been operating from platforms 5 and 6, leading to a significant reduction in services.
Southern Railway has made alternative arrangements to minimize disruption and has appealed to passengers to bear with the temporary inconvenience. The modified suburban train operations are expected to continue for 45 days.