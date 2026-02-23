MTC plies extra buses from Egmore station amid suburban train service disruption

According to a Daily thanthi report, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has arranged the extra services to ease passenger inconvenience after electric train operations were shifted due to ongoing redevelopment works at Egmore station.

The additional services include eight buses via the Secretariat route, five via Nungambakkam, 27 buses from the temporary Royapuram bus stand to Kilambakkam, and 15 buses from Pallavaram via Tambaram to Chengalpattu.

In addition, buses departing from Island Grounds and Royapuram have been diverted through Central, Secretariat and Chintadripet to Egmore, from where they proceed to destinations such as Ambattur, Avadi, Poonamallee, Thiruninravur and Thirumullaivoyal.