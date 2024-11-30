MTC plans to introduce daily bus service from Chennai Airport soon

CHENNAI: With difficulties faced by passengers for reaching the Chennai Airport in hailing cabs due to waterlogging, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Saturday announced that it would operate special buses from the Airport for the convenience of the passengers.

MTC, in a statement, said special buses are being operated from Chennai Airport to Central, Broadway, Koyambedu and Kilambakkam Bus terminus for the passengers reaching the airport and their destination.

Steps are also being taken to start bus service from Chennai airport on all days soon, it added.

It is to be noted that, earlier MTC was operating AC Volvo buses from Chennai Airport to Central but scrapped it subsequently due to poor patronage.