MTC launched monthly digital passes via Chennai One app

CHENNAI: Minister for Transport and Electricity SS Sivasankar on Thursday launched the digital version of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation's monthly travel passes. This enables commuters to purchase the 'Golden Ticket' for Rs 1,000 and the 'Diamond Ticket' at Rs 2,000 via the Chennai One app.

At the event held at the MTC headquarters, the Minister said the new facility, introduced jointly by MTC and the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), would allow passengers to obtain the unlimited-travel pass from anywhere, at any time, using their mobile phones. The digital pass, valid for 30 days from the date of purchase, can be bought in fully cashless modes, including UPI and debit or credit cards.

Until now, the monthly passes were available only at designated counters in major bus termini. The shift to app-based e-passes, officials said, would make the system more convenient, reduce queues, and save time for regular commuters.

The Minister also presented appreciation certificates and medals to MTC employees in recognition of Chennai being awarded the national title of "City with the Best Public Transport System" at the 18th Urban Mobility India Conference held in Haryana on November 9. Chennai was selected for the honour from among 17 metropolitan cities that competed at the national level.

MTC Managing Director Dr T. Prabhushankar, CUMTA Member-Secretary I Jayakumar, MTC Additional Managing Director RM Sundharapandian, senior officials, and representatives of trade unions attended the event.