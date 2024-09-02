MTC junks PPP model to develop depots, termini across Chennai

CHENNAI: The State government has issued revised administrative sanction to convert the decades-old Broadway bus terminus into a Multi-Modal Facility Complex. It’s the first among the 17 Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus termini and depots that are set for modernisation and commercial development.

The goal of modernisation is to provide better passenger amenities and generate non-fare box revenue through asset monetisation.

MTC had planned to take modernisation of 16 termini and depots in the city including T Nagar, Adyar, Tiruvanmaiyur, Saidapet, Vadapalani and Tambaram under the Public Private Partnership through the design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model. It had planned to build multi-storeyed buildings with the ground floor used as depots with bus bays, passenger waiting areas, toilets and restrooms for bus crews. The upper floors will have commercial complexes and parking lots.

MTC had invited bids for the modernisation of Tiruvanmiyur, Vadapalani and Vyasarpadi termini under the DBFOT model in February 2023, and had planned to take up Tambaram, Saidapet and Tiruvottiyur in the next phase. But the PPP model has been junked.

“The response to the bids was not good. Developers wanted a concession period of 50-60 years which is not acceptable,” said a senior official in the transport department.

After scrapping the PPP model, MTC has now planned to take up 12 bus depots/termini — Saidapet, Adyar, Tiruvanmiyur, T Nagar, Tambaram, Poonamallee, Villivakkam, Central, Vallalar Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Toll Gate and Tiruvottiyur — for modernisation and commercial development in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB). The first phase will focus on three depots/termini.

“Various government agencies including TIDCO, ELCOT, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority(CMDA) are actively involved in implementing this project,” the official said.

The CMRL will take up modernisation of 5 termini — Anna Nagar West, Broadway, Vadapalani, Mandaveli and KK Nagar. A senior official said that consultants will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

“The modernisation project includes segregation of bus bays, enhancement of bus terminal circulation, removal of conflict between pedestrian and vehicular movements, provision of commuter facilities, upgraded bus depot facilities and commercial developments above the bus terminus,” the official explained.

Meanwhile, the CMDA has taken up the modernisation of 6 termini – Tondiarpet, Kannadasan Nagar, Mullainagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Periyar Nagar and Ambattur at Rs 63.67 crore. The termini will be rebuilt with common amenities and passenger-centric services including shops, ATMs, and sanitation facilities. The bus stands will feature rental shops, private offices, toilets, waiting areas, ticket counters, offices for the transport department, two-wheeler parking, security office and more.

KP Subramaniam, a retired professor of urban engineering from Anna University, welcomed the MTC decision to scrap the PPP model. “Private contractors only focus on profits. MTC services are mostly used by lower and lower-middle-class people. Since private entities don’t have any social obligation, they will charge even for using the toilets,” he said.

Pointing out that the development of the T Nagar bus terminus has been in the news for over a decade, he urged the authorities to complete the modernisation on time.

Bus depots, terminus to be modernised

· MTC and TNIDB collaboration: Saidapet, Adyar, Tiruvanmiyur, T Nagar, Tambaram, Poonamallee, Central, Villivakkam, Vallalar Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Toll Gate and Tiruvottiyur

· CMRL: Anna Nagar West depot, Broadway terminus, and the depot-cum-terminus each in Vadapalani, Mandaveli and KK Nagar

· CMDA: Tondiarpet, Kannadasan Nagar, Mullainagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Periyar Nagar and Ambattur