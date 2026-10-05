MTC fleet gets younger, but 611 buses are past retirement

Yet, the RTI data reveals a sizeable pool of buses that have crossed the prescribed service period. In May 2024, the MTC had 1,643 buses aged nine years or more. The number has now fallen to 611 buses aged 10 years or more.

As of August 2026, KK Nagar depot accounts for the largest share of these buses — of its 195 buses, 112 are aged 10 years or more. The depot's average fleet age is 7.1 years. Mandaveli has the highest average fleet age at 9.16 years, with 40 buses aged 10 years or more. Adambakkam has an average age of 7.74 years, with 44 buses in the 10-years-and-above category.

At the other end, Kilambakkam has the youngest fleet, with an average age of 1.82 years, followed by Ambattur at 2.96 years, Kundrathur at 3.08 years and Tambaram at 3.53 years.