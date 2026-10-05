MTC fleet gets younger, but 611 buses are past retirement

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has significantly brought down the average age of its fleet over the last three years, but 611 of its 4,153 buses are still 10 years or older, meaning they have crossed the nine-year service criterion prescribed for retirement.
Data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act showed that the average age of MTC buses fell from 9.61 years in 2023-24 to 4.98 years in August 2026. The average age was 9.04 years in 2022-23 and rose to 9.61 years the following year, before dropping to 7.43 years in 2024-25 and 5.07 years in 2025-26.
The sharp decline followed a major increase in new inductions — 1,347 buses were added in 2025-26, taking its fleet from 3,407 in 2024-25 to 4,060. Another 111 buses were inducted in the current financial year up to August. An age-wise data puts the fleet at 4,148 buses, while MTC's fleet-strength data shows 4,153 buses across 35 depots, with 3,933 scheduled services.
Yet, the RTI data reveals a sizeable pool of buses that have crossed the prescribed service period. In May 2024, the MTC had 1,643 buses aged nine years or more. The number has now fallen to 611 buses aged 10 years or more.
As of August 2026, KK Nagar depot accounts for the largest share of these buses — of its 195 buses, 112 are aged 10 years or more. The depot's average fleet age is 7.1 years. Mandaveli has the highest average fleet age at 9.16 years, with 40 buses aged 10 years or more. Adambakkam has an average age of 7.74 years, with 44 buses in the 10-years-and-above category.
At the other end, Kilambakkam has the youngest fleet, with an average age of 1.82 years, followed by Ambattur at 2.96 years, Kundrathur at 3.08 years and Tambaram at 3.53 years.
The continued operation of buses beyond nine years assumes significance as the state government had in July 2021 revised the replacement norms for state transport corporations. Under the revised norms, buses operated by transport corporations other than the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) are to be replaced after nine years of service or 12 lakh km, whichever is earlier. SETC buses are to be replaced after seven years of service or 12 lakh km, whichever is earlier.
Thus, the 611 MTC buses aged 10 years or more have crossed the nine-year service criterion for replacement.
Separately, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) rules require public transport buses to be scrapped after 15 years in service. When the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy came into effect on April 1, 2023, the MTC had 529 buses that had crossed the 15-year mark.
A senior MTC official said older buses were being retired as new vehicles were inducted. The replacement is expected to gather pace with the ongoing induction of electric buses.
Under phase II of the World Bank-supported electric bus project, the MTC is acquiring 750 air-conditioned electric buses on a Gross Cost Contract basis. Of these, 130 have already been launched. KK Nagar depot, which is being converted into an electric bus depot, will receive 130 buses, the official said.
The MTC has also floated a tender for another 1,000 AC electric buses, which is expected to accelerate the replacement of older buses and further bring down the average age of its fleet.